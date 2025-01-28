How to Pick the Predators vs. Canucks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 29 Published 11:46 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Wednesday’s NHL schedule includes a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and projections in the piece below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Canucks Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Wednesday’s total of 5.5 goals 22 times this season.

This season, 28 of Vancouver’s games have featured more than 5.5 goals.

The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.0 less than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.69) and Canucks (2.84).

The 6.4 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 0.8 more than the total for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -138

The Predators have been victorious in 14 of their 29 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (48.3%).

Nashville is 11-11 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -138 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 58.0% chance to win.

Canucks Moneyline: +116

Vancouver has nine wins when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (which has happened 25 times).

When the Canucks’ moneyline odds are +116 or longer, they have won five games out of 12 opportunities.

Vancouver’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 46.3% to win this game.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, putting up 49 points in 48 games.

Having scored 15 goals and adding 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is excelling for Nashville through 48 games.

Roman Josi has created 35 points for Nashville in 44 games this season, scoring on 6.9% of his shots and putting up nine goals and 26 assists.

Juuse Saros (11-19-6) has a 2.9 goals against average and a save percentage of .899 for Nashville.

Canucks Points Leaders

Quinn Hughes’ 14 goals and 42 assists in 45 games give him 56 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Jonathan Tanner Miller is crucial for Vancouver’s offense with 34 total points (0.9 per game), including nine goals and 25 assists through 39 contests.

Brock Boeser has scored 16 goals and contributed 17 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 33.

Kevin Lankinen’s record stands at 18-8-6 on the season, giving up 81 goals (2.6 goals against average) and collecting 775 saves with a .905 save percentage (25th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405 1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222 1/25/2025 Ducks L 5-2 Away -192 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home -138 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away – 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away – 2/3/2025 Senators – Home –

Canucks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/23/2025 Oilers L 6-2 Away +153 1/25/2025 Capitals W 2-1 Home +105 1/27/2025 Blues W 5-2 Away +112 1/29/2025 Predators – Away +116 1/31/2025 Stars – Away – 2/2/2025 Red Wings – Home – 2/4/2025 Avalanche – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Vancouver Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: