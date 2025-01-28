Coon dogs are coming – annual UKC event next weekend Published 5:38 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

At least two things can be counted on when the calendar page is flipped from January to February each year in Batesville – cold weather and coon dogs are coming.

Officially it is known as the UKC Winter Classic Nite Hunt and Bench Show – held for many years in Panola County – and one of the largest and most prestigious events in the United States for the thousands of enthusiasts of the sport.

The Winter Classic will be held next week (Feb. 7-8) at the Batesville Civic Center headquarters, with hunts scheduled across the county.

“The purpose of this event is to bring a major UKC event to the people of the South, while at

the same time providing a vacation opportunity for those in the North, “ said Mayor Hal Ferrell. “For us in Batesville it’s an opportunity to showcase our city and all that we have to offer.”

Like every year, several property owners have volunteered their land, and some their time for guide service, for the hundreds of hound owners who will compete in a variety of categories ranging from hunts to the bench shows.

For locals, the annual show has become an opportunity to connect with old friends. Many of the UKC competitors travel with spouses and the whole design of the organization and the championship series is family oriented.

Some of the competitors have rented houses and cabins for the event from the same people over the years and friendships have been formed. And while the hunts are not spectator-friendly, the bench shows are well attended by locals. All activities associated with the weekend are free and open to the public.

In addition to the many hunters who carry their coon dogs around the country competing, local hunters also compete and have won top prizes in previous years.

The event is also an economic driver for the city and gives a noticeable financial bump to hotels, restaurants, and other retail businesses, evidenced by an increase in sales tax collections in February each year.

The fun begins next Wednesday and Thursday with warm-up hunts hosted by the Mississippi Raccoon Hunters Association and the Enid Lake Coon Hunters Association.

The two-hour competition hunts get under Friday night with the hunt beginning at 2 a.m. and scorecards due at 4 a.m. Saturday. The schedule will be repeated Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Bench shows will begin Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. with a number of events slated through Saturday afternoon.

A Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company founded in 1898, United Kennel Club is the largest all-breed performance-dog registry in the world, registering dogs from all 50 states and 25 foreign countries.

Celebrating the unique Total Dog philosophy, UKC events highlight the instincts and heritage of dogs that look and perform equally well, as more than 60 percent of its annually licensed events are tests of hunting ability, training, and instinct.

United Kennel Club prides itself on its family-oriented, friendly, educational events, welcoming both purebred dogs and dogs of unknown ancestry.