College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 28

Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 28

In one of the exciting matchups on the SEC college basketball slate on Tuesday, the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers hit the court at Thompson-Boling Arena — see below for our ATS predictions.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Georgia -7.5 vs. South Carolina

  • Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Georgia -7.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 28
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Kentucky +9.5 vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tennessee -9.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Texas A&M -8 vs. Oklahoma

  • Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Texas A&M Aggies
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Texas A&M -8
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 28
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 28

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 28

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Tuesday, January 28

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 28

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 28

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 28

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Monday, January 27

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, January 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow