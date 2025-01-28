College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 28 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

In one of the exciting matchups on the SEC college basketball slate on Tuesday, the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers hit the court at Thompson-Boling Arena — see below for our ATS predictions.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Georgia -7.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs

South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 8.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -7.5

Georgia -7.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 28

January 28 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Kentucky +9.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers

Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -9.5

Tennessee -9.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 28

January 28 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas A&M -8 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Texas A&M Aggies

Oklahoma Sooners at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -8

Texas A&M -8 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: January 28

January 28 TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

