College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 28 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Tuesday college basketball schedule in the AAC has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Rice Owls playing the South Florida Bulls, and we have predictions against the spread available for you below.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Rice +5.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls

Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Florida by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Florida -5.5

South Florida -5.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 28

January 28 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

