College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 28

Published 12:47 am Tuesday, January 28, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Tuesday college basketball schedule in the AAC has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Rice Owls playing the South Florida Bulls, and we have predictions against the spread available for you below.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Rice +5.5 vs. South Florida

  • Matchup: Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: South Florida -5.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 28
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

