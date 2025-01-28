Batesville native making debut on NYC stage Published 5:22 pm Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Batesville native Riley Thad Young has joined the cast of Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” marking his debut on a New York City stage.

The award-winning play, based on J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter series, recently introduced a revamped version of the production along with a new cast.

Young joins the ensemble which follows Harry Potter’s son, Albus, as his unexpected friendship with Draco Malfoy’s son sparks a journey that alters both the past and future.

Young’s journey to Broadway began at the age of 9, when he played Lumière in a summer camp production of “Beauty and the Beast” at Panola Playhouse.

His love for theater grew from there, taking him to perform in productions across Mississippi, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, New York City, and Aspen, CO, where he had a summer professional job.

Over his career, Young has appeared in approximately 80 musicals. His theater credits include “To Sir With Love” (Ogunquit Playhouse reading), “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” (Theatre Aspen), “Cinderella” and “The Bridges of Madison County” (Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre). His on-screen work includes the short film “Second Coming.”

Young earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory. The son of Andy and Heather Young, the actor is a 2018 graduate of Hernando High School.

He attended South Panola schools through his junior year in high school and transferred for his senior year to take advantage of the theatre program at the DeSoto school.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is currently running at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.