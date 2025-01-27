Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, January 27 Published 12:28 am Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday’s college basketball schedule includes three games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the NC State Wolfpack playing the Duke Blue Devils. Keep reading for ATS picks for each matchup.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 21 Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 82, Penn State 73

Michigan 82, Penn State 73 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 8.7 points

Michigan by 8.7 points Pick ATS: Michigan (-8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Crisler Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. NC State Wolfpack

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 80, NC State 59

Duke 80, NC State 59 Projected Favorite: Duke by 21.5 points

Duke by 21.5 points Pick ATS: Duke (-21.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Arizona 75

Iowa State 76, Arizona 75 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 0.2 points

Iowa State by 0.2 points Pick ATS: Arizona (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

