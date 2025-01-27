NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 28 Published 9:26 pm Monday, January 27, 2025

In a Tuesday NBA slate that includes a lot of exciting contests, the Los Angeles Lakers versus the Philadelphia 76ers is a game to catch.

Want to boost your odds before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 28

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -3.5

Lakers -3.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 1.2 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 1.2 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.3 total projected points)

Over (222.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, and MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.1 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 6.1 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)

Over (228.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and SCHN

FDSSE and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Warriors -11.5

Warriors -11.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 9.2 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 9.2 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

NBCS-BA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks -6.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 5 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)

Over (223.7 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

