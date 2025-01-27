January 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:21 am Monday, January 27, 2025

The Seattle Kraken versus the Edmonton Oilers is a game to see on a Monday NHL slate that features plenty of compelling contests.

Live coverage of all the NHL action on Monday is available for you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch January 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Los Angeles Kings @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo New Jersey Devils @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ St. Louis Blues 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Edmonton Oilers 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

