January 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:21 am Monday, January 27, 2025
The Seattle Kraken versus the Edmonton Oilers is a game to see on a Monday NHL slate that features plenty of compelling contests.
Live coverage of all the NHL action on Monday is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch January 27 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Los Angeles Kings @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|New Jersey Devils @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ St. Louis Blues
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Seattle Kraken @ Edmonton Oilers
|9:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
