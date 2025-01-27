How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27 Published 12:48 am Monday, January 27, 2025

The Monday college basketball schedule includes one game with a ranked team in action. That matchup? The the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

