How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28 Published 11:44 pm Monday, January 27, 2025

Seven games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm at Georgetown Hoyas

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 21 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCF Knights at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

