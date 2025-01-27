How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 28

Published 11:44 pm Monday, January 27, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, January 28

Seven games on the Tuesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm at Georgetown Hoyas

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 21 Louisville Cardinals

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

UCF Knights at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 28

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 28

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 27

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, January 27

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, January 27

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow