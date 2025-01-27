How to Watch the NBA Today, January 28 Published 10:26 pm Monday, January 27, 2025

The Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks hit the hardwood in one of four exciting games on the NBA schedule today.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 28

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, and MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and SCHN

FDSSE and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

NBCS-BA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

