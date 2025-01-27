How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, January 27 Published 3:49 am Monday, January 27, 2025

The Monday college basketball schedule includes two games featuring an SEC team in play. Among those games is the South Carolina Gamecocks playing the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Missouri Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: