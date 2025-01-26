Texas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 26 Published 1:46 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday’s contest between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (19-2) and Ole Miss Rebels (13-5) matching up at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on January 26.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the point spread (9.5) versus Texas. The two teams are projected to go over the 137.5 total.

Texas vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Texas -9.5

Texas -9.5 Point total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (to win): Texas -599, Ole Miss +425

Texas vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Texas 74, Ole Miss 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+9.5)

Ole Miss (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)

Texas has a 6-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Ole Miss, who is 11-4-0 ATS. Both the Longhorns and the Rebels are 8-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams average 166.7 points per game, 29.2 more points than this matchup’s total. Texas is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests, while Ole Miss has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns’ +645 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.1 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per contest (32nd in college basketball).

Texas wins the rebound battle by 12.9 boards on average. It collects 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 24.3 per outing.

Texas knocks down 3.4 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 3.8 on average.

The Longhorns rank sixth in college basketball by averaging 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eighth in college basketball, allowing 65.9 points per 100 possessions.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 9.8 per game, committing 12.8 (36th in college basketball) while its opponents average 22.6.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 26.7 points per game, with a +479 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.6 points per game (26th in college basketball) and give up 52.9 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

Ole Miss prevails in the rebound battle by an average of nine boards. It pulls down 34.6 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 25.6.

Ole Miss makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (227th in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from deep (160th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4 per game at 30.5%.

Ole Miss has won the turnover battle by 8.5 per game, committing 13.1 (41st in college basketball) while forcing 21.6 (14th in college basketball).

