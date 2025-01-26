NBA Best Bets: Knicks vs. Grizzlies Picks for January 27 Published 11:39 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

A pair of hot teams hit the court when the New York Knicks (30-16) host the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks are 3.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Grizzlies, winners of six straight.

For the best bets you can place on Monday’s game, based on our computer predictions, see below.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and FDSSE

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 3.5)

New York has beaten the spread 24 times in 46 games.

Memphis has 31 wins in 46 games against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Knicks are 21-17.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Grizzlies are 6-4 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (242.5)





Knicks games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 242.5 points 13 times.

The Grizzlies have combined with their opponent to score more than 242.5 points in 17 of 46 games this season.

The average total in New York’s games this season is 224.4, 18.1 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Memphis has had an average of 233.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.7 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Knicks score the fifth-most points in the league this season, while the Grizzlies’ offense puts up the most.

The Knicks are the league’s 18th-ranked scoring defense while the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Knicks (-170)

This season, the Knicks have been favored 41 times and won 28, or 68.3%, of those games.

The Grizzlies have won in seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, New York has won 26 of its 35 games, or 74.3%, when favored by at least -170 on the moneyline.

This year, Memphis has won four of nine games when listed as at least +140 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

