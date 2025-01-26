Memphis vs. Temple Basketball Tickets – Sunday, February 9 Published 8:04 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday’s AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (16-4, 6-1 AAC) against the Temple Owls (12-8, 4-3 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Sunday, February 9, 2025 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Memphis vs. Temple 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat Temple 79.0 Points For 78.9 73.2 Points Against 75.5 47.3% Field Goal % 45.0% 41.6% Opponent Field Goal % 43.1% 39.5% Three Point % 36.0% 32.7% Opponent Three Point % 34.0%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis’ Top Players

PJ Haggerty leads the Tigers in scoring (22.1 points per game) and assists (3.5 assists per game).

Dain Dainja paces Memphis with 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are led by Tyrese Hunter from beyond the arc. He hits 2.7 shots from deep per game.

Memphis’ steals leader is Haggerty, who collects 2.2 per game. Moussa Cisse leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks a game.

Temple’s Top Players

The Owls leader in scoring is Jamal Mashburn Jr. with 21.0 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per game.

When it comes to Temple leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Steve Settle with 6.2 rebounds per game and Quante Berry with 2.2 assists per game.

Mashburn is tops from three-point range for the Owls, knocking down 2.1 treys per game.

Shane Dezonie tops Temple in steals with 1.4 per game, and Settle leads the squad in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Memphis Schedule

Temple Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: