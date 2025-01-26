Memphis vs. Temple Basketball Tickets – Sunday, February 9

Published 8:04 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

By Data Skrive

Memphis vs. Temple Basketball Tickets - Sunday, February 9

Sunday’s AAC schedule includes the Memphis Tigers (16-4, 6-1 AAC) against the Temple Owls (12-8, 4-3 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. Temple 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat Temple
79.0 Points For 78.9
73.2 Points Against 75.5
47.3% Field Goal % 45.0%
41.6% Opponent Field Goal % 43.1%
39.5% Three Point % 36.0%
32.7% Opponent Three Point % 34.0%

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • PJ Haggerty leads the Tigers in scoring (22.1 points per game) and assists (3.5 assists per game).
  • Dain Dainja paces Memphis with 6.5 rebounds per game.
  • The Tigers are led by Tyrese Hunter from beyond the arc. He hits 2.7 shots from deep per game.
  • Memphis’ steals leader is Haggerty, who collects 2.2 per game. Moussa Cisse leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks a game.

Temple’s Top Players

  • The Owls leader in scoring is Jamal Mashburn Jr. with 21.0 points per game. He also adds 2.9 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per game.
  • When it comes to Temple leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Steve Settle with 6.2 rebounds per game and Quante Berry with 2.2 assists per game.
  • Mashburn is tops from three-point range for the Owls, knocking down 2.1 treys per game.
  • Shane Dezonie tops Temple in steals with 1.4 per game, and Settle leads the squad in blocks with 1.1 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/30/2025 @ Tulane Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/2/2025 @ Rice Tudor Fieldhouse | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/5/2025 Tulsa FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/9/2025 Temple FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/13/2025 @ South Florida Yuengling Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/16/2025 @ Wichita State Charles Koch Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Temple Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/29/2025 Charlotte Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/1/2025 East Carolina Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/6/2025 @ South Florida Yuengling Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/9/2025 @ Memphis FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/12/2025 Tulsa Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
2/16/2025 Florida Atlantic Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More Sports Plus

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 27

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 27

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 27

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 27

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, January 27

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, January 27

How to Watch the Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 27

How to Watch the Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow