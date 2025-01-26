LSU vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 8 Published 8:03 am Sunday, January 26, 2025

The LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-5 SEC) meet the Ole Miss Rebels (15-5, 4-3 SEC) in a matchup of SEC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

LSU vs. Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

LSU Stat Ole Miss 79.3 Points For 77.8 70.2 Points Against 66.4 46.2% Field Goal % 44.7% 39.6% Opponent Field Goal % 40.6% 30.8% Three Point % 35.0% 31.2% Opponent Three Point % 30.0%

LSU’s Top Players

Camryn Carter leads the Tigers in scoring, putting up 17.6 points per game.

Jordan Sears leads LSU with 2.9 assists per game and Corey Chest paces the squad with 7.5 rebounds per outing.

The Tigers are led by Carter from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.5 shots from deep per game.

LSU’s steals leader is Sears, who collects 1.6 per game. Daimion Collins leads the team averaging 1.7 blocks an outing.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Sean Pedulla owns the Rebels top spot in scoring with 14.3 points per game and also tacks on 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

When it comes to Ole Miss leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Malik Dia with 6.2 rebounds per game and Jaylen Murray with 3.9 assists per game.

Pedulla is tops from three-point range for the Rebels, knocking down 2.4 treys per game.

Nobody on Ole Miss grabs more steals than Pedulla (2.3 per game) or blocks more shots than Dre Davis (1.2 per game).

LSU Schedule

Ole Miss Schedule

