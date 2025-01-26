Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 27 Published 9:16 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

The New York Knicks (30-16) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 27, 2025 as 3.5-point favorites. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction:

Knicks 117 – Grizzlies 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 3.5)

Grizzlies (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-0.7)

Knicks (-0.7) Pick OU: Under (242.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 233.4

The Knicks have been less successful against the spread than the Grizzlies this season, tallying an ATS record of 24-22-0, compared to the 31-15-0 record of the Grizzlies.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, New York (21-17) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.3%) than Memphis (6-4) does as the underdog (60%).

New York’s games have gone over the total 56.5% of the time this season (26 out of 46), less often than Memphis’ games have (30 out of 46).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 28-13, a better mark than the Grizzlies have recorded (7-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks have been lifted by their offense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by averaging 117.2 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points allowed (110.9 per contest).

New York is grabbing 43.4 rebounds per game this season (21st-ranked in NBA), and it has given up only 40.8 rebounds per game (best).

The Knicks rank 10th in the NBA with 27.4 assists per contest.

New York is forcing 13.3 turnovers per game this year (19th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 12.2 turnovers per game (third-best).

The Knicks rank fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.8%. They rank 16th in the league by making 13.2 threes per contest.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are the best team in the NBA in points scored (123.7 per game) and 21st in points conceded (115).

In 2024-25, Memphis is second-best in the league in rebounds (47.6 per game) and eighth in rebounds allowed (43).

The Grizzlies are second-best in the league in assists (29.8 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Memphis is second-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) but fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.8).

The Grizzlies make 14.3 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

