How to Watch the Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 27
Published 7:54 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025
The New York Knicks (30-16) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) on January 27, 2025. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row.
Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- New York has a 28-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 21st.
- The Knicks average 117.2 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 115 the Grizzlies give up.
- New York has a 21-5 record when scoring more than 115 points.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- This season, Memphis has a 26-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Knicks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
- The Grizzlies’ 123.7 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 110.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Memphis is 29-8.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Knicks are posting 1.6 more points per game (118) than they are in road games (116.4).
- In home games, New York is ceding 2.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than when playing on the road (112.1).
- When it comes to total threes made, the Knicks have performed better at home this season, sinking 13.2 per game, compared to 13.1 in road games. Meanwhile, they’ve produced a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.8% mark in away games.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Grizzlies put up 123.9 points per game, 0.5 more than away (123.4). Defensively they allow 111.5 points per game at home, 7.4 less than on the road (118.9).
- Memphis is giving up fewer points at home (111.5 per game) than away (118.9).
- At home the Grizzlies are collecting 30.5 assists per game, 1.6 more than away (28.9).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mitchell Robinson
|Out
|Ankle
|Ariel Hukporti
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
|Pacome Dadiet
|Out
|Toe
|Josh Hart
|Day-To-Day
|Knee
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Thumb
|Santi Aldama
|Day-To-Day
|Illness
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Jake LaRavia
|Day-To-Day
|Back
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle