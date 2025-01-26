How to Watch the Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 27 Published 7:54 pm Sunday, January 26, 2025

The New York Knicks (30-16) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) on January 27, 2025. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

New York has a 28-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 21st.

The Knicks average 117.2 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 115 the Grizzlies give up.

New York has a 21-5 record when scoring more than 115 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

This season, Memphis has a 26-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The Grizzlies’ 123.7 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 110.9 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Memphis is 29-8.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Knicks are posting 1.6 more points per game (118) than they are in road games (116.4).

In home games, New York is ceding 2.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than when playing on the road (112.1).

When it comes to total threes made, the Knicks have performed better at home this season, sinking 13.2 per game, compared to 13.1 in road games. Meanwhile, they’ve produced a 37.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.8% mark in away games.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies put up 123.9 points per game, 0.5 more than away (123.4). Defensively they allow 111.5 points per game at home, 7.4 less than on the road (118.9).

Memphis is giving up fewer points at home (111.5 per game) than away (118.9).

At home the Grizzlies are collecting 30.5 assists per game, 1.6 more than away (28.9).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle Ariel Hukporti Day-To-Day Illness Pacome Dadiet Out Toe Josh Hart Day-To-Day Knee

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Santi Aldama Day-To-Day Illness Marcus Smart Out Finger Jake LaRavia Day-To-Day Back Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

