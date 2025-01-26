How to Watch Texas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 26 Published 3:45 am Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Texas Longhorns (19-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (13-5) on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

If you want to know how to watch this game, you can watch it on ESPN.

Texas vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: ESPN

Texas 2024-25 Stats

The Rebels are 26th in the nation in points scored (79.6 per game) and sixth-best in points conceded (52.9).

Texas is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks 24th-best in college basketball in rebounds (37.2 per game) and best in rebounds allowed (24.3 per contest).

With 18.2 assists per game, the Rebels are 19th-best in the nation.

Texas ranks 10th-best in the country by forcing 22.6 turnovers per game. It ranks 36th in college basketball by committing 12.8 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 227th in the country in 3-point makes (5.7 per game) and 160th in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Texas ranks top-25 this season in three-pointers allowed, currently seventh-best in college basketball with 3.8 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 77th with a 28.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

In 2024-25, the Rebels have attempted 28.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.2% of the Rebels’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 80.8% have been 2-pointers.

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Rebels are 26th in college basketball on offense (79.6 points scored per game) and sixth-best on defense (52.9 points conceded).

On the glass, Ole Miss is 82nd in college basketball in rebounds (34.6 per game). It is seventh-best in rebounds allowed (25.6 per game).

In 2024-25, Ole Miss is 41st in the country in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and 14th-best in turnovers forced (21.6).

The Rebels make 5.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 31.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 227th and 160th, respectively, in college basketball.

In 2024-25 Ole Miss is 10th-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed (4.0 per game) and 165th in defensive 3-point percentage (30.5%).

The Rebels attempt 71.9% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 80.8% of the Rebels’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 19.2% are 3-pointers.

Texas’ Top Players

Longhorns Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Booker 20 16.4 5.9 2.8 1.5 0.5 0.8 Taylor Jones 20 11.8 7.0 0.6 1.0 1.7 0.0 Rori Harmon 21 10.2 3.2 6.2 2.5 0.0 0.2 Kyla Oldacre 21 10.1 6.8 0.3 0.9 1.0 0.0 Aaliyah Moore 19 7.9 4.6 0.7 1.1 0.3 0.0

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sira Thienou 18 12.9 4.9 2.4 3.1 0.3 1.1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 18 12.2 5.4 3.3 1.5 0.9 1.1 Starr Jacobs 18 11.7 6.7 1.1 1.8 0.4 0.0 Madison Scott 18 11.6 4.9 3.9 1.0 1.1 0.2 Kirsten Deans 18 8.9 2.2 2.8 1.1 0.2 1.6

Texas’ Upcoming Schedule

January 26 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Missouri at 9:00 PM ET

February 2 at Texas A&M at 6:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. Vanderbilt at 9:00 PM ET

February 9 vs. South Carolina at 2:00 PM ET

February 13 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

February 2 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. Oklahoma at 7:30 PM ET

February 10 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

