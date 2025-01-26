How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Texas Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 26 Published 3:45 am Sunday, January 26, 2025

The Texas Longhorns (19-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (13-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game airs on ESPN.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it can be found on ESPN.

Ole Miss vs. Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

With 25.6 rebounds allowed per game, Ole Miss ranks seventh-best in college basketball. It ranks 82nd in college basketball by grabbing 34.6 rebounds per contest.

With 16.8 assists per game, the Longhorns are 34th in college basketball.

Ole Miss is committing 13.1 turnovers per game this season (41st-ranked in college basketball), and it has forced 21.6 turnovers per game (14th-best).

Ole Miss ranks 10th-best in the country by allowing 4 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranks 165th in college basketball at 30.5%.

Texas 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, Texas is 24th-best in the country in rebounds (37.2 per game) and best in rebounds conceded (24.3).

This season the Longhorns are ranked 34th in the country in assists at 16.8 per game.

Texas is 36th in the nation in turnovers per game (12.8) and 10th-best in turnovers forced (22.6).

Texas is the seventh-best team in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (3.8 per game) and 77th in 3-point percentage defensively (28.3%).

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sira Thienou 18 12.9 4.9 2.4 3.1 0.3 1.1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 18 12.2 5.4 3.3 1.5 0.9 1.1 Starr Jacobs 18 11.7 6.7 1.1 1.8 0.4 0 Madison Scott 18 11.6 4.9 3.9 1 1.1 0.2 Kirsten Deans 18 8.9 2.2 2.8 1.1 0.2 1.6

Texas’ Top Players

Longhorns Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Booker 20 16.4 5.9 2.8 1.5 0.5 0.8 Taylor Jones 20 11.8 7 0.6 1 1.7 0 Rori Harmon 21 10.2 3.2 6.2 2.5 0 0.2 Kyla Oldacre 21 10.1 6.8 0.3 0.9 1 0 Aaliyah Moore 19 7.9 4.6 0.7 1.1 0.3 0

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

January 26 vs. Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

February 2 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. Oklahoma at 7:30 PM ET

February 10 vs. Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

February 13 at Arkansas at 7:30 PM ET

Texas’ Upcoming Schedule

January 26 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Missouri at 9:00 PM ET

February 2 at Texas A&M at 6:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. Vanderbilt at 9:00 PM ET

February 9 vs. South Carolina at 2:00 PM ET

February 13 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

