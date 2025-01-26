How to Watch Memphis vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream – January 26 Published 12:41 am Sunday, January 26, 2025

The UAB Blazers (12-7, 5-1 AAC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 24 Memphis Tigers (15-4, 5-1 AAC) on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at FedExForum. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Blazers’ opponents have made.

Memphis has a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Tigers are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blazers sit at 10th.

The Tigers score 77.8 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 75.3 the Blazers give up.

When Memphis puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 9-2.

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

UAB has compiled a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.7% from the field.

The Blazers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 124th.

The Blazers score 11.8 more points per game (84.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (73.0).

UAB has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis is putting up 76.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is performing better offensively, averaging 79.8 points per contest.

The Tigers allow 70.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 72.7 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Memphis has performed worse in home games this year, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 per game and a 38.0% percentage when playing on the road.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

At home UAB is scoring 86.3 points per game, 8.0 more than it is averaging on the road (78.3).

At home the Blazers are giving up 72.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they are on the road (76.3).

UAB knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (48.4%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/16/2025 @ Temple L 88-81 Liacouras Center 1/19/2025 @ Charlotte W 77-68 Dale F. Halton Arena 1/23/2025 Wichita State W 61-53 FedExForum 1/26/2025 UAB FedExForum 1/30/2025 @ Tulane Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse 2/2/2025 @ Rice Tudor Fieldhouse

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/12/2025 @ Florida Atlantic W 81-76 Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena 1/15/2025 @ South Florida W 92-83 Yuengling Center 1/21/2025 UTSA W 81-78 Bartow Arena 1/26/2025 @ Memphis FedExForum 1/29/2025 @ Tulsa Donald W. Reynolds Center 2/1/2025 Charlotte Bartow Arena

