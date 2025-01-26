How to Watch Memphis vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream – January 26
Published 12:41 am Sunday, January 26, 2025
The UAB Blazers (12-7, 5-1 AAC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 24 Memphis Tigers (15-4, 5-1 AAC) on Sunday, January 26, 2025 at FedExForum. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Memphis vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 43.0% of shots the Blazers’ opponents have made.
- Memphis has a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 181st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blazers sit at 10th.
- The Tigers score 77.8 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 75.3 the Blazers give up.
- When Memphis puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 9-2.
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- UAB has compiled a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.7% from the field.
- The Blazers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 124th.
- The Blazers score 11.8 more points per game (84.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (73.0).
- UAB has an 8-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.8 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison
- Memphis is putting up 76.2 points per game at home. On the road, it is performing better offensively, averaging 79.8 points per contest.
- The Tigers allow 70.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 72.7 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Memphis has performed worse in home games this year, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 per game and a 38.0% percentage when playing on the road.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- At home UAB is scoring 86.3 points per game, 8.0 more than it is averaging on the road (78.3).
- At home the Blazers are giving up 72.2 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than they are on the road (76.3).
- UAB knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.9%) than on the road (48.4%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|L 88-81
|Liacouras Center
|1/19/2025
|@ Charlotte
|W 77-68
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/23/2025
|Wichita State
|W 61-53
|FedExForum
|1/26/2025
|UAB
|FedExForum
|1/30/2025
|@ Tulane
|Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse
|2/2/2025
|@ Rice
|Tudor Fieldhouse
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/12/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|W 81-76
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/15/2025
|@ South Florida
|W 92-83
|Yuengling Center
|1/21/2025
|UTSA
|W 81-78
|Bartow Arena
|1/26/2025
|@ Memphis
|FedExForum
|1/29/2025
|@ Tulsa
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|2/1/2025
|Charlotte
|Bartow Arena
