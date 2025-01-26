Grizzlies vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 8
Published 4:32 am Sunday, January 26, 2025
On Saturday, February 8, 2025, the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSOK.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Thunder
|123.7
|Points Avg.
|116.5
|115
|Points Allowed Avg.
|104.3
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.8%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 22.7 points per game for the Grizzlies while tacking on 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game this season.
- Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on two per game.
- Jackson averages 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Thunder’s Top Players
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 32 points per game and 6.1 assists per game to go with 5.3 rebounds per contest.
- This season, Isaiah Hartenstein has a statline of 11.8 points, 4.1 assists and 12.2 rebounds per game.
- Isaiah Joe cashes in on 2.3 treys per game.
- The Thunder’s defensive effort gets a lift from Gilgeous-Alexander (two steals and 1.1 blocks per game).
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/27
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/5
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|2/11
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|2/12
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/20
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Magic
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Grizzlies or Thunder in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Thunder Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/29
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|2/3
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/5
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|2/12
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/13
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|2/21
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.