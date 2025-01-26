Grizzlies vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 8 Published 4:32 am Sunday, January 26, 2025

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSOK.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Thunder 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Thunder 123.7 Points Avg. 116.5 115 Points Allowed Avg. 104.3 48.7% Field Goal % 47.4% 37.4% Three Point % 35.8%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 22.7 points per game for the Grizzlies while tacking on 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game this season.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on two per game.

Jackson averages 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Thunder’s Top Players

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 32 points per game and 6.1 assists per game to go with 5.3 rebounds per contest.

This season, Isaiah Hartenstein has a statline of 11.8 points, 4.1 assists and 12.2 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Joe cashes in on 2.3 treys per game.

The Thunder’s defensive effort gets a lift from Gilgeous-Alexander (two steals and 1.1 blocks per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/27 Knicks – Away – 1/30 Rockets – Home – 2/2 Bucks – Away – 2/3 Spurs – Home – 2/5 Raptors – Away – 2/8 Thunder – Home – 2/11 Suns – Away – 2/12 Clippers – Away – 2/20 Pacers – Away – 2/21 Magic – Away – 2/23 Cavaliers – Away –

Thunder Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/29 Warriors – Away – 2/1 Kings – Home – 2/3 Bucks – Home – 2/5 Suns – Home – 2/7 Raptors – Home – 2/8 Grizzlies – Away – 2/10 Pelicans – Home – 2/12 Heat – Home – 2/13 Timberwolves – Away – 2/21 Jazz – Away – 2/23 Timberwolves – Away –

