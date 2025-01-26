Grizzlies vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Saturday, Feb. 8

Published 4:32 am Sunday, January 26, 2025

By Data Skrive

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) play the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8) at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSOK.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Thunder 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Thunder
123.7 Points Avg. 116.5
115 Points Allowed Avg. 104.3
48.7% Field Goal % 47.4%
37.4% Three Point % 35.8%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 22.7 points per game for the Grizzlies while tacking on 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game this season.
  • Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, connecting on two per game.
  • Jackson averages 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.

Thunder’s Top Players

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 32 points per game and 6.1 assists per game to go with 5.3 rebounds per contest.
  • This season, Isaiah Hartenstein has a statline of 11.8 points, 4.1 assists and 12.2 rebounds per game.
  • Isaiah Joe cashes in on 2.3 treys per game.
  • The Thunder’s defensive effort gets a lift from Gilgeous-Alexander (two steals and 1.1 blocks per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/27 Knicks Away
1/30 Rockets Home
2/2 Bucks Away
2/3 Spurs Home
2/5 Raptors Away
2/8 Thunder Home
2/11 Suns Away
2/12 Clippers Away
2/20 Pacers Away
2/21 Magic Away
2/23 Cavaliers Away

Thunder Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
1/29 Warriors Away
2/1 Kings Home
2/3 Bucks Home
2/5 Suns Home
2/7 Raptors Home
2/8 Grizzlies Away
2/10 Pelicans Home
2/12 Heat Home
2/13 Timberwolves Away
2/21 Jazz Away
2/23 Timberwolves Away

