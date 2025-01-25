Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, January 26 Published 7:28 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

There are three games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball slate. Below, we provide against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 24 Memphis Tigers vs. UAB Blazers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 83, UAB 72

Memphis 83, UAB 72 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 11.7 points

Memphis by 11.7 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-9.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Memphis-UAB spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 79, Nebraska 71

Wisconsin 79, Nebraska 71 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 7.5 points

Wisconsin by 7.5 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-7.5)

Bet on the Wisconsin-Nebraska spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Illinois 80, Northwestern 69

Illinois 80, Northwestern 69 Projected Favorite: Illinois by 11.1 points

Illinois by 11.1 points Pick ATS: Illinois (-8.5)

Bet on the Illinois-Northwestern spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: