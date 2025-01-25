NFL Conference Championship TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Published 2:27 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

NFL Conference Championship TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

The NFL Playoffs Conference Championship slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch all the games in the NFL this week is included here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

How to Watch Conference Championship NFL Games

Sunday

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

  • Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

  • Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, January 26

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26

How to Watch Missouri vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 25

How to Watch Missouri vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 25

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 25

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 25

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 25

How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 25

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow