NFL Conference Championship TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 2:27 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025
The NFL Playoffs Conference Championship slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.
How to watch all the games in the NFL this week is included here.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
How to Watch Conference Championship NFL Games
Sunday
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
id: