NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 26

The NBA lineup today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 26

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.7 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 13.7 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.4 total projected points)

Over (221.4 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK

KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

