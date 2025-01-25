NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 26
Published 9:26 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025
The NBA lineup today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 26
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 13.7 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
