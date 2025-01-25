NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Jazz Picks for January 25 Published 5:39 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (30-15) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (10-32) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on KJZZ and FDSSE.

Prior to placing a wager on this matchup, have a look at the best bets available on Saturday according to our computer predictions.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Best Bets

Jaren Jackson Jr. Over 22.5 PTS

The 22.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Saturday is 0.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

In 43 games this season with a points prop total, Jackson has hit the over 24 times.

The Grizzlies are at the top of the NBA’s scoring rankings (123.6 points per game), while the Jazz concede the 27th-lowest amount of points (118.3 per game).

When Memphis puts up more than 118.3 points, its record is 25-3.

Bet on Jaren Jackson Jr. Props with BetMGM

Walker Kessler Over 11.5 PTS

Walker Kessler’s 11.3 points per game are 0.2 fewer than Saturday’s over/under.

This season Kessler is 19-for-38 at scoring more than the over/under set for him in terms of points.

The 17th-ranked scoring NBA team (111.5 points per game) is Utah, while Memphis ranks 23rd in the league defensively (115.3 conceded per game).

Utah has put together a 5-10 record when it scores more than 115.3 points.

Bet on Walker Kessler Props with BetMGM

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 10.5)

Memphis has covered the spread 30 times in 45 games.

Utah has covered the spread 23 times in 42 games.

The Grizzlies are 3-2 as 10.5-point favorites or more.

The Jazz have an ATS record of 6-6 as 10.5-point underdogs or greater.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (246.5)





The Grizzlies’ 45 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 246.5 points 15 times.

The Jazz have combined with their opponents to score more than 246.5 points in six of 42 games this season.

Memphis has had an average of 233.5 points in its games this season, 13 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Utah has a 227.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 18.9 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Grizzlies are the highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Jazz have scored the 26th-most points.

The Grizzlies are the league’s 25th-ranked scoring defense while the Jazz are the 16th-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-599)

This season, the Grizzlies have won 23 out of the 30 games, or 76.7%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Jazz have been victorious in nine, or 22%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won three of its four games when favored by at least -599 on the moneyline.

Utah has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +425 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

