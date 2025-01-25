Memphis vs. UAB Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 26 Published 4:48 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

Sunday’s game at FedExForum has the No. 24 Memphis Tigers (15-4, 5-1 AAC) matching up with the UAB Blazers (12-7, 5-1 AAC) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 84-72 win, as our model heavily favors Memphis.

According to our computer prediction, Memphis is projected to cover the spread (9.5) versus UAB. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 155.5 total.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025

Sunday, January 26, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Line: Memphis -9.5

Memphis -9.5 Point total: 155.5

155.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -465, UAB +340

Memphis vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction:

Memphis 84, UAB 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. UAB

Pick ATS: Memphis (-9.5)

Memphis (-9.5) Pick OU: Under (155.5)

Memphis has a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season compared to UAB, who is 8-10-0 ATS. A total of nine out of the Tigers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and 10 of the Blazers’ games have gone over. The two teams score 162.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup’s total. Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests, while UAB has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 77.8 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 73.0 per contest (226th in college basketball). They have a +92 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The 32.3 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 188th in the country. Its opponents grab 31.6 per contest.

Memphis knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (176th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.2. It shoots 38.9% from deep while its opponents hit 32.4% from long range.

The Tigers average 96.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (180th in college basketball), and give up 90.1 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball).

Memphis forces 13.3 turnovers per game (65th in college basketball) while committing 14.3 (345th in college basketball action).

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game, with a +181 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.8 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 75.3 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

UAB wins the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. It records 37.5 rebounds per game, 10th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.1.

UAB hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (285th in college basketball) while shooting 33.3% from deep (210th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.8 per game at 34.2%.

UAB forces 11.3 turnovers per game (218th in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (100th in college basketball).

