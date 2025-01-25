How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 25 Published 3:45 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Memphis Tigers (4-13) face a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-10), on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Tulsa vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers are 89th in the country in points scored (70.8 per game) and worst in points conceded (79.6).

Tulsa is averaging 33.3 rebounds per game (139th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing 34.2 rebounds per contest (280th-ranked).

With 12.2 assists per game, the Tigers are 238th in the country.

Tulsa is committing 15.1 turnovers per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 16.7 turnovers per contest (132nd-ranked).

The Tigers are 135th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 38th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Tulsa is ceding 6.3 three-pointers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 33.1% (288th-ranked) from three-point land.

In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 29.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 70.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.8% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.2% have been 2-pointers.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 89th in the country on offense (70.8 points scored per game) and worst defensively (79.6 points allowed).

On the boards, Memphis is 176th in the country in rebounds (32.4 per game). It is 10th-worst in rebounds allowed (38.1 per game).

The Tigers are 238th in the country in assists (12.2 per game) in 2024-25.

Memphis commits 16.3 turnovers per game and force 14.9 per game, ranking 214th and 238th, respectively, in college basketball.

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 135th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 38th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).

Memphis is 197th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 155th in 3-point percentage defensively (30.3%).

In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 70.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.2% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.8% have been 3-pointers.

Tulsa’s Top Players

Golden Hurricane Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Delanie Crawford 19 17.7 5.4 2.2 1.5 0.3 2.6 Elise Hill 18 10.9 3.0 2.3 1.5 0.1 1.9 Mady Cartwright 18 9.9 4.5 1.8 1.1 0.3 0.8 Paige Bradley 17 7.5 4.6 1.7 1.1 0.1 0.6 Hadley Periman 16 7.5 8.4 2.3 1.2 1.9 0.9

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM TI’lan Boler 17 16.9 3.0 0.9 0.8 0.4 2.5 DeeDee Hagemann 8 13.0 2.3 6.3 1.1 0.0 1.4 Alasia Smith 17 11.9 8.8 2.0 2.5 0.8 0.5 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8.0 0.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 Tanyuel 17 10.1 3.9 2.9 1.5 0.1 0.8

Tulsa’s Upcoming Schedule

January 25 vs. Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

January 29 at Rice at 8:00 PM ET

February 1 vs. Wichita State at 3:00 PM ET

February 5 at Charlotte at 6:30 PM ET

February 8 at East Carolina at 2:00 PM ET

February 15 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET

January 29 vs. Charlotte at 8:00 PM ET

February 1 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET

February 5 at Temple at 11:00 AM ET

February 8 vs. Florida Atlantic at 3:00 PM ET

February 12 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET

