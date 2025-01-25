How to Watch Tulsa vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 25
Published 3:45 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
The Memphis Tigers (4-13) face a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-10), on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.
Tulsa vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers are 89th in the country in points scored (70.8 per game) and worst in points conceded (79.6).
- Tulsa is averaging 33.3 rebounds per game (139th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing 34.2 rebounds per contest (280th-ranked).
- With 12.2 assists per game, the Tigers are 238th in the country.
- Tulsa is committing 15.1 turnovers per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 16.7 turnovers per contest (132nd-ranked).
- The Tigers are 135th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.7 per game) and 38th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).
- Tulsa is ceding 6.3 three-pointers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opposing teams to shoot 33.1% (288th-ranked) from three-point land.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 29.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 70.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.8% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.2% have been 2-pointers.
Memphis 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 89th in the country on offense (70.8 points scored per game) and worst defensively (79.6 points allowed).
- On the boards, Memphis is 176th in the country in rebounds (32.4 per game). It is 10th-worst in rebounds allowed (38.1 per game).
- The Tigers are 238th in the country in assists (12.2 per game) in 2024-25.
- Memphis commits 16.3 turnovers per game and force 14.9 per game, ranking 214th and 238th, respectively, in college basketball.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers are 135th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 38th in 3-point percentage (35.5%).
- Memphis is 197th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 155th in 3-point percentage defensively (30.3%).
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 70.8% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 29.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.2% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 25.8% have been 3-pointers.
Tulsa’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Delanie Crawford
|19
|17.7
|5.4
|2.2
|1.5
|0.3
|2.6
|Elise Hill
|18
|10.9
|3.0
|2.3
|1.5
|0.1
|1.9
|Mady Cartwright
|18
|9.9
|4.5
|1.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.8
|Paige Bradley
|17
|7.5
|4.6
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|0.6
|Hadley Periman
|16
|7.5
|8.4
|2.3
|1.2
|1.9
|0.9
Memphis’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|TI’lan Boler
|17
|16.9
|3.0
|0.9
|0.8
|0.4
|2.5
|DeeDee Hagemann
|8
|13.0
|2.3
|6.3
|1.1
|0.0
|1.4
|Alasia Smith
|17
|11.9
|8.8
|2.0
|2.5
|0.8
|0.5
|Hannah Riddick
|4
|11.5
|8.0
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|Tanyuel
|17
|10.1
|3.9
|2.9
|1.5
|0.1
|0.8
Tulsa’s Upcoming Schedule
- January 25 vs. Memphis at 3:00 PM ET
- January 29 at Rice at 8:00 PM ET
- February 1 vs. Wichita State at 3:00 PM ET
- February 5 at Charlotte at 6:30 PM ET
- February 8 at East Carolina at 2:00 PM ET
- February 15 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET
Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule
- January 25 at Tulsa at 3:00 PM ET
- January 29 vs. Charlotte at 8:00 PM ET
- February 1 vs. East Carolina at 3:00 PM ET
- February 5 at Temple at 11:00 AM ET
- February 8 vs. Florida Atlantic at 3:00 PM ET
- February 12 at North Texas at 7:30 PM ET
