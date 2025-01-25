How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26
Published 4:48 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025
Ranked teams are on the Sunday college basketball schedule in 12 games, including the UCLA Bruins taking on the Maryland Terrapins.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida State Seminoles at No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 UCLA Bruins at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Wisconsin Badgers at No. 23 Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Baylor Bears at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 5 LSU Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 20 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
