How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26

Published 4:48 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ranked teams are on the Sunday college basketball schedule in 12 games, including the UCLA Bruins taking on the Maryland Terrapins.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats

Florida State Seminoles at No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 23 Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels

No. 25 Baylor Bears at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 5 LSU Tigers

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 20 NC State Wolfpack

