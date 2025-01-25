How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26 Published 4:48 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

Ranked teams are on the Sunday college basketball schedule in 12 games, including the UCLA Bruins taking on the Maryland Terrapins.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles at No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at No. 8 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 23 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Baylor Bears at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 5 LSU Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 20 NC State Wolfpack

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: