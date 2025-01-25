How to Watch the NBA Today, January 26 Published 7:26 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

Today’s NBA menu has just one contest on it — the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the info on how to watch below.

Watch the NBA Today – January 26

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK

KATU, KUNP, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

