How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 25 Published 3:54 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (30-15) will host the Utah Jazz (10-32) after winning three straight home games.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSE

KJZZ, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 47.6% the Jazz allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 47.6% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.

The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank seventh.

The Grizzlies put up 5.3 more points per game (123.6) than the Jazz give up (118.3).

Memphis has a 25-3 record when putting up more than 118.3 points.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45% the Grizzlies’ opponents have shot this season.

Utah has compiled a 9-15 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45% from the field.

The Jazz are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The Jazz score only 3.8 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Grizzlies give up (115.3).

Utah has put together a 5-10 record in games it scores more than 115.3 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are scoring 123.8 points per game this season at home, which is 0.4 more points than they’re averaging when playing on the road (123.4).

Defensively Memphis has played better in home games this year, ceding 111.8 points per game, compared to 118.9 when playing on the road.

The Grizzlies are making 14.4 treys per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.1% points better than they’re averaging in road games (14.1 threes per game, 37.3% three-point percentage).

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz are not as good offensively, putting up 108.5 points per game, compared to 113.8 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 116.7 points per game at home, compared to 119.5 away.

At home Utah is giving up 116.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is away (119.5).

The Jazz average the same number of assists per game at home as away (25).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Thumb Marcus Smart Out Finger Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Santi Aldama Day-To-Day Illness Jake LaRavia Day-To-Day Back Ja Morant Day-To-Day Illness

Jazz Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Taylor Hendricks Out For Season Fibula Brice Sensabaugh Day-To-Day Ankle Jordan Clarkson Out Plantar John Collins Out Illness Johnny Juzang Out Hand Cody Williams Out Ankle

