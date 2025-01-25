How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26
Published 7:49 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025
SEC teams will take the court in six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Texas Longhorns playing the Ole Miss Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Today’s SEC Games
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida Gators at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Texas A&M Aggies at No. 5 LSU Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
