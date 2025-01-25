How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, January 26

SEC teams will take the court in six games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Texas Longhorns playing the Ole Miss Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Ole Miss Rebels

Florida Gators at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 5 LSU Tigers

