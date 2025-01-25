How to Watch Missouri vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 25 Published 6:41 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

The No. 22 Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) will host the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Rebels allow to opponents.

In games Missouri shoots higher than 40.4% from the field, it is 15-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 223rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 240th.

The Tigers average 17.7 more points per game (83.2) than the Rebels allow (65.5).

Missouri has a 15-3 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

This season, Ole Miss has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.7% from the field.

The Rebels are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 162nd.

The Rebels put up 9.3 more points per game (77.9) than the Tigers give up to opponents (68.6).

Ole Miss is 14-2 when allowing fewer than 83.2 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

Missouri is scoring 87.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.

At home, the Tigers are giving up 12.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than when playing on the road (77.5).

In terms of three-point shooting, Missouri has fared better at home this year, sinking 9.4 threes per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 29.6% three-point percentage on the road.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

Ole Miss scores 76.2 points per game at home, and 76.8 away.

In 2024-25 the Rebels are giving up 12.7 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than away (72.8).

Ole Miss knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (8.6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (33.9%).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/14/2025 @ Florida W 83-82 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/18/2025 Arkansas W 83-65 Mizzou Arena 1/21/2025 @ Texas L 61-53 Moody Center 1/25/2025 Ole Miss Mizzou Arena 2/1/2025 @ Mississippi State – Humphrey Coliseum 2/5/2025 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/14/2025 @ Alabama W 74-64 Coleman Coliseum 1/18/2025 @ Mississippi State L 84-81 Humphrey Coliseum 1/22/2025 Texas A&M L 63-62 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/25/2025 @ Missouri Mizzou Arena 1/29/2025 Texas The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 2/1/2025 Auburn – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

