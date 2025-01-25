How to Watch Missouri vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream – January 25
Published 6:41 am Saturday, January 25, 2025
The No. 22 Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) will host the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2025.
Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- In games Missouri shoots higher than 40.4% from the field, it is 15-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 223rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 240th.
- The Tigers average 17.7 more points per game (83.2) than the Rebels allow (65.5).
- Missouri has a 15-3 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels’ 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- This season, Ole Miss has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.7% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 162nd.
- The Rebels put up 9.3 more points per game (77.9) than the Tigers give up to opponents (68.6).
- Ole Miss is 14-2 when allowing fewer than 83.2 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- Missouri is scoring 87.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Tigers are giving up 12.2 fewer points per game (65.3) than when playing on the road (77.5).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Missouri has fared better at home this year, sinking 9.4 threes per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 29.6% three-point percentage on the road.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Ole Miss scores 76.2 points per game at home, and 76.8 away.
- In 2024-25 the Rebels are giving up 12.7 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than away (72.8).
- Ole Miss knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than away (8.6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (33.9%).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/14/2025
|@ Florida
|W 83-82
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/18/2025
|Arkansas
|W 83-65
|Mizzou Arena
|1/21/2025
|@ Texas
|L 61-53
|Moody Center
|1/25/2025
|Ole Miss
–
|Mizzou Arena
|2/1/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|–
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/5/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/14/2025
|@ Alabama
|W 74-64
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/18/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|L 84-81
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/22/2025
|Texas A&M
|L 63-62
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/25/2025
|@ Missouri
–
|Mizzou Arena
|1/29/2025
|Texas
–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/1/2025
|Auburn
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
