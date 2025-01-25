How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25 Published 12:43 am Saturday, January 25, 2025

Three games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the Temple Owls and the UTSA Roadrunners.

Today’s AAC Games

South Florida Bulls at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Temple Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

