College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, January 26 Published 8:48 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025

In one of the compelling matchups on the AAC college basketball slate on Sunday, the UAB Blazers and Memphis Tigers square off at FedExForum — continue reading for our ATS predictions.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Memphis -8 vs. UAB

Matchup: UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers

UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 11.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Memphis by 11.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -8

Memphis -8 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 26

January 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: North Texas -8.5 vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at North Texas Mean Green

Florida Atlantic Owls at North Texas Mean Green Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 9.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Texas by 9.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: North Texas -8.5

North Texas -8.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: January 26

January 26 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tulsa +4.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Wichita State Shockers at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 3.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Wichita State by 3.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -4.5

Wichita State -4.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: January 26

January 26 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

