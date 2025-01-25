Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, January 26
Published 8:17 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025
The college basketball slate on Sunday, which includes the Wagner Seahawks squaring off against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash, is not one to miss. Our computer model is particularly high on 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that matchup.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) -1.5 vs. Wagner
- Matchup: Wagner Seahawks at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: Saint Francis (PA) by 6.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Francis (PA) (-1.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Army -1.5 vs. Navy
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Army Black Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: Army by 4.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Army (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Stonehill -3.5 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Matchup: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: Stonehill by 6.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stonehill (-3.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Illinois -8.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: Illinois by 11.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois (-8.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -9.5 vs. UAB
- Matchup: UAB Blazers at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 11.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Chicago State +16.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 14.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-16.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Maryland -3.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-3.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Oklahoma State +17.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 16 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: North Texas -8.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: North Texas by 9.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Texas (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Duquesne -2.5 vs. Fordham
- Matchup: Duquesne Dukes at Fordham Rams
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 26
- Computer Projection: Duquesne by 3.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duquesne (-2.5)
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
