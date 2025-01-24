Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25?
Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Steven Stamkos to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 15 of 47 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 149 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:19
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Away
|L 5-3
Predators vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
