Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25? Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

In the upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Steven Stamkos to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In 15 of 47 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 149 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

id: