Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25? Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 13 of 47 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 149 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

