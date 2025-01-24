Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25?
Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in 13 of 47 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are allowing 149 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|18:20
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|22:24
|Away
|L 5-3
Predators vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
