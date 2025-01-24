Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25? Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 15 of 47 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

