Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Ducks on January 25?

Published 11:53 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Filip Forsberg going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • In 15 of 47 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
  • He has a 10.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 149 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.3 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5
1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5
1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2
1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO
1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3
1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1
1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2
1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1
1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0
12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3

Predators vs. Ducks game info

