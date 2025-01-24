NFL Championship Games Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

Published 6:27 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

NFL Championship Games Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

After studying the Championship games schedule, our best against-the-spread bet suggestion is Bills +2. For more tips, which could lead to parlay opportunities, scroll down.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Best Championship Games Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Bills +2 vs. Chiefs

  • Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 0.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chiefs -2
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 26
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Pick: Eagles -6 vs. Commanders

  • Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Eagles -6
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 26
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More How to Watch

NFL Championship Games Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

NFL Championship Games Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 25

How to Watch the NBA Today, January 25

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, January 24

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, January 24

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 24

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 24

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow