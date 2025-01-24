NFL Championship Games Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 6:17 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
Wondering about the best wager in the Championship games? Our pick, in terms of the point spreads, is Bills +2. But scroll down, because we have plenty more suggestions, and that could lead to parlay opportunities.
Best Championship Games Spread Bets
Pick: Bills +2 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 0.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -2
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 26
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -6 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 7.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -6
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 26
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Championship Games Total Bets
Under 48.5 – Bills vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Total: 46.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 26
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 47.5 – Commanders vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Total: 48.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 26
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
