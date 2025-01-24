NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 25 Published 3:26 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

Today’s NBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the games is the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 25

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -1.5

Pacers -1.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.7 total projected points)

Over (227.7 total projected points) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France

Accor Arena in Paris, France TV Channel: ESPN, KENS, and FDSIN

ESPN, KENS, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDETX

FDSFL and FDSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH

SCHN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MSG

NBCS-CA and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH

CHSN and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and MNMT

AZFamily and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSWI

FDSSC and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

