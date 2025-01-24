Missouri vs. Ole Miss Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 25 Published 4:48 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

Saturday’s contest between the No. 22 Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) and No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at Mizzou Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Missouri securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 25.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Missouri. The total is listed at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena Line: Missouri -1.5

Missouri -1.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): Missouri -125, Ole Miss +104

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction:

Missouri 75, Ole Miss 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+1.5)

Ole Miss (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Missouri has a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Ole Miss, who is 13-6-0 ATS. A total of eight out of the Tigers’ games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Rebels’ games have gone over. The teams combine to score 161.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than this matchup’s total. Missouri is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 14.6 points per game (scoring 83.2 points per game to rank 23rd in college basketball while giving up 68.6 per contest to rank 96th in college basketball) and have a +276 scoring differential overall.

Missouri averages 31.8 rebounds per game (224th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Missouri hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (103rd in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (48th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game while shooting 33.8%.

The Tigers rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 106.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 75th in college basketball, allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions.

Missouri wins the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 10.6 (100th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels have a +236 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They’re putting up 77.9 points per game, 97th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.5 per outing to rank 37th in college basketball.

Ole Miss averages 31.5 rebounds per game (241st in college basketball) while conceding 32.8 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.3 boards per game.

Ole Miss knocks down 2.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.2 (61st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.2.

Ole Miss wins the turnover battle by 6.4 per game, committing 8.9 (sixth in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.3.

