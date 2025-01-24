January 24 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:22 am Friday, January 24, 2025

By Data Skrive

The contests in a Friday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Vegas Golden Knights squaring off against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of Friday’s NHL action.

How to Watch January 24 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Vegas Golden Knights @ Dallas Stars 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN Fubo
Philadelphia Flyers @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning @ Chicago Blackhawks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Utah Hockey Club @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

