How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25 Published 8:48 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

Ranked teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in four games, including the UConn Huskies playing the Creighton Bluejays.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Michigan State Spartans at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX

No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: