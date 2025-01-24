How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 25
Published 8:48 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
Ranked teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule in four games, including the UConn Huskies playing the Creighton Bluejays.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 21 Michigan State Spartans at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 6 UConn Huskies at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers at Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
