How to Watch the NBA Today, January 25
Published 1:26 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
Saturday’s NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the 14 contests is the Houston Rockets meeting the Cleveland Cavaliers.
You can find info on how to watch Saturday’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 25
San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Accor Arena
- Location: Paris, France
- TV Channel: ESPN, KENS, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
