How to Watch the NBA Today, January 25

Saturday’s NBA slate has a lot in store. Among the 14 contests is the Houston Rockets meeting the Cleveland Cavaliers.

You can find info on how to watch Saturday’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – January 25

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Accor Arena

Accor Arena Location: Paris, France

Paris, France TV Channel: ESPN, KENS, and FDSIN

ESPN, KENS, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSDETX

FDSFL and FDSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH

SCHN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBCS-CA and MSG

NBCS-CA and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH

CHSN and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and MNMT

AZFamily and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSWI

FDSSC and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

