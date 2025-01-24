How to Pick the Predators vs. Ducks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 25 Published 11:46 am Friday, January 24, 2025

Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your sights set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 10:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, check out our best bets for this contest.

Predators vs. Ducks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

This season, 19 of Nashville’s 47 games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 6.5 goals.

In Anaheim’s 48 games this season, 14 have finished with more goals than Saturday’s total of 6.5.

The Predators score 2.7 goals per game, compared to the Ducks’ average of 2.42, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.

This game’s total is 0.2 more than the 6.3 goals these two teams allow per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -170

The Predators have been victorious in 14 of their 28 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

Nashville is 7-4 (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 63.0% to win.

Ducks Moneyline: +142

In 44 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Anaheim has secured the upset 16 times.

The Ducks have 11 wins in games when their odds are +142 or longer on the moneyline (in 34 opportunities).

Anaheim’s implied probability to win is 41.3% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Anaheim 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 47 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 10.8%.

Having scored 15 goals and adding 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is a strong contributor for Nashville through 47 games.

With 35 points through 43 games (nine goals and 26 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

Across 36 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 11-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 97 goals while recording 877 saves.

Ducks Points Leaders

Troy Terry is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 37 points (0.8 per game). He has totaled 15 goals and 22 assists in 44 games (playing 18:12 per game).

Ryan Strome is a key contributor for Anaheim, with 27 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and provided 20 assists in 48 games.

Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano has 26 points, courtesy of 13 goals (second on team) and 13 assists (third).

Lukas Dostal has an 11-13-4 record this season, with a .908 save percentage (20th in the league). In 28 games, he has 795 saves, and has given up 81 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193 1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405 1/23/2025 Sharks W 6-5 Away -222 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away -170 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home – 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away – 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away –

Ducks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/18/2025 Panthers L 3-0 Away +321 1/21/2025 Panthers L 5-2 Home +221 1/23/2025 Penguins W 5-1 Home +136 1/25/2025 Predators – Home +142 1/28/2025 Kraken – Away – 1/30/2025 Flames – Away – 2/2/2025 Canadiens – Home –

Nashville vs. Anaheim Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Honda Center

