How to Pick the Predators vs. Ducks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 25
Published 11:46 am Friday, January 24, 2025
Whether you’re wanting to place a single bet or have your sights set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 10:00 PM ET between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks features a slew of betting options. Prior to the puck dropping, check out our best bets for this contest.
Predators vs. Ducks Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- This season, 19 of Nashville’s 47 games have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 6.5 goals.
- In Anaheim’s 48 games this season, 14 have finished with more goals than Saturday’s total of 6.5.
- The Predators score 2.7 goals per game, compared to the Ducks’ average of 2.42, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.
- This game’s total is 0.2 more than the 6.3 goals these two teams allow per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -170
- The Predators have been victorious in 14 of their 28 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- Nashville is 7-4 (winning 63.6% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 63.0% to win.
Ducks Moneyline: +142
- In 44 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Anaheim has secured the upset 16 times.
- The Ducks have 11 wins in games when their odds are +142 or longer on the moneyline (in 34 opportunities).
- Anaheim’s implied probability to win is 41.3% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Anaheim 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 47 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 10.8%.
- Having scored 15 goals and adding 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is a strong contributor for Nashville through 47 games.
- With 35 points through 43 games (nine goals and 26 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.
- Across 36 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 11-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 97 goals while recording 877 saves.
Ducks Points Leaders
- Troy Terry is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 37 points (0.8 per game). He has totaled 15 goals and 22 assists in 44 games (playing 18:12 per game).
- Ryan Strome is a key contributor for Anaheim, with 27 total points this season. He has scored seven goals and provided 20 assists in 48 games.
- Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano has 26 points, courtesy of 13 goals (second on team) and 13 assists (third).
- Lukas Dostal has an 11-13-4 record this season, with a .908 save percentage (20th in the league). In 28 games, he has 795 saves, and has given up 81 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|W 6-2
|Home
|-193
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|W 7-5
|Home
|-405
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|W 6-5
|Away
|-222
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|-170
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|–
|Away
|–
Ducks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/18/2025
|Panthers
|L 3-0
|Away
|+321
|1/21/2025
|Panthers
|L 5-2
|Home
|+221
|1/23/2025
|Penguins
|W 5-1
|Home
|+136
|1/25/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+142
|1/28/2025
|Kraken
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30/2025
|Flames
|–
|Away
|–
|2/2/2025
|Canadiens
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Anaheim Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Honda Center
