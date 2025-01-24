Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today – January 25 Published 5:39 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

As they gear up to meet the Memphis Grizzlies (29-15) on Saturday, January 25 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET, the Utah Jazz (10-32) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies have listed six injured players.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Grizzlies secured a 132-120 victory against the Hornets. In the Grizzlies’ win, Desmond Bane led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding two rebounds and eight assists).

The Jazz enter this contest on the heels of a 123-114 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. John Collins put up 22 points, 12 rebounds and one assist for the Jazz.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Thumb 4 1.7 1.6 Jake LaRavia PF Out Back 7.8 4.4 3.1 Marcus Smart PG Out Finger 9.2 2.3 3.8 Santi Aldama PF Questionable Illness 12.7 6.9 2.7 Ja Morant PG Questionable Illness 21.1 4.3 7.7 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 3

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Taylor Hendricks PF Out For Season Fibula 4.7 5 0.7 Brice Sensabaugh SF Day-To-Day Ankle 10.2 2.8 1.4 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Plantar 16 3.4 3.8 Johnny Juzang SG Day-To-Day Hand 7.3 2.8 1 Cody Williams SG Day-To-Day Ankle 3.9 2.2 1.3

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: KJZZ and FDSSE

KJZZ and FDSSE

