Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today – January 25
Published 5:39 pm Friday, January 24, 2025
As they gear up to meet the Memphis Grizzlies (29-15) on Saturday, January 25 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET, the Utah Jazz (10-32) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The Grizzlies have listed six injured players.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Grizzlies secured a 132-120 victory against the Hornets. In the Grizzlies’ win, Desmond Bane led the way with a team-high 24 points (adding two rebounds and eight assists).
The Jazz enter this contest on the heels of a 123-114 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. John Collins put up 22 points, 12 rebounds and one assist for the Jazz.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|4
|1.7
|1.6
|Jake LaRavia
|PF
|Out
|Back
|7.8
|4.4
|3.1
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|9.2
|2.3
|3.8
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Questionable
|Illness
|12.7
|6.9
|2.7
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|21.1
|4.3
|7.7
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.3
|3.7
|3
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Taylor Hendricks
|PF
|Out For Season
|Fibula
|4.7
|5
|0.7
|Brice Sensabaugh
|SF
|Day-To-Day
|Ankle
|10.2
|2.8
|1.4
|Jordan Clarkson
|SG
|Out
|Plantar
|16
|3.4
|3.8
|Johnny Juzang
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Hand
|7.3
|2.8
|1
|Cody Williams
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Ankle
|3.9
|2.2
|1.3
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: KJZZ and FDSSE
- Live Stream: KJZZ and FDSSE
