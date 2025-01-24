Published 8:38 am Friday, January 24, 2025

SOUTHAVEN – Gayle Gates Elliott, 73, passed away on January 3rd, 2025, at Baptist Desoto Hospital after a short illness with pneumonia and complications. Gayle was born November 26, 1951, the daughter of B.P. and Cornelia Gates of Crenshaw, MS.

Gayle attended Crenshaw Elementary and graduated from North Panola HS where she established life-long friendships. A retired nurse, Gayle earned her BSN from the University of Alabama, Birmingham. Her nursing career included various medical-surgical and psychiatric hospital experiences, including charge nurse, supervisory positions, and program director for adult and adolescent psychiatric units. With her continued professional education, she later turned to utilization review and case management, holding positions at Behavioral Health Group in Memphis, TN. She was an advocate for helping others and served on the board of Grace House of Memphis. Gayle was very sociable and enjoyed golf and traveling with her mother. She loved books, was a member of a bridge club, and belonged to the Explorer Bible study group. Her love of music was extensive from Japanese musician Kitaro to gospel music by The Gaither Vocal Band. She was a tireless on-line shopper; she will be greatly missed by Amazon and UPS.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved toy poodles Sweetheart and Perksy. She is survived by her brother Parker Gates (Helon) of Madison, MS and her extended family – Carla Barger Phillips (Brent), (Hannah, Hayden, Houston) and (Carl, Lena) Barger of Conway AR. Special mention to her beloved aunt JoAnn Plunkett and dear friend Sandra Gillcoatt who were her continuous source of support.

Gayle was a loyal friend and had a lifetime of caring for others. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. Rest in Peace.

A memorial service will be held at Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS on Thursday, January 9th at 2:30 pm with a visitation preceding the service beginning at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Gayle’s life charitable donations are suggested to Crenshaw United Methodist Church, P.O. Box L Crenshaw, MS 38621 or any other charity of the donor’s choice.