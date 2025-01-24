College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 25 Published 8:47 pm Friday, January 24, 2025

The SEC basketball lineup on Saturday is not one to miss. The outings include the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena, and there are picks against the spread available right here.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: South Carolina +6.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks

Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 5.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 5.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -6.5

Mississippi State -6.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vanderbilt +2 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 1.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -2

Kentucky -2 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas A&M +1.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies at Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -1.5

Texas -1.5 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia +10.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 8.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 8.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -10.5

Florida -10.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss +3 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -3

Missouri -3 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: LSU +17 vs. Alabama

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 15 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 15 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -17

Alabama -17 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Auburn -5.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Auburn Tigers

Tennessee Volunteers at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -5.5

Auburn -5.5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +3.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks

Oklahoma Sooners at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 2.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -3.5

Arkansas -3.5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: January 25

January 25 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

